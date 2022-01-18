See the talents of Valley City’s student musicians on full display at the Cafe Concert, to be held this weekend, January 22 – 24th. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.
According to concert organizers, much of the concert had been programmed by the previous choir director, Sheila Zinke.
“I have been very lucky to have the concert programmed before arriving to Valley City,” Patrick Calvillo, the new choir director for Valley City Jr/Sr High School, said. “It was a huge help to have the music and choreography running at full speed. As far as organizing the concert, the parents have been a great help in this as well. I am very grateful for all of the support from the community for the arts!”
This year’s concert is themed from musical selections based on the sorts of sounds you’d hear at the iconic Studio 54 Dance Club, a once-thriving exclusive New York City destination, along with famous headliners of the Las Vegas strip.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, January 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.