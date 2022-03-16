Memories bring back the moments cherished in the past, and thinking about them brings a sudden feeling of excitement at the same time sadness, to go back to that moment for one last time.
I am Vismaya Jacob, Valley City High School Senior. I am from India and have been in the United States for three years. On December 24th, 2021, I traveled back to my home, the place that made me who I am today. My parents and I departed from Hector airport Fargo, and after long hours in the air, took that deep breath of relief and landed in Cochin Airport, Kerala. Kerala is one of the southern states of India, known for its backwater tourism and palm-lined beaches. Good moderate climate plays a major role in attracting more tourists.
For me, it is my home, the place I grew up. I realized that I missed my grandma's food, long tight hugs, and arguments with cousins a lot; I felt like I was fifteen once again in my life. We had everything planned for the next forty-five days; yes the forty-fifth day was my return ticket. The realization that jet lag is real made me rethink the days I used to criticize people who talked about jet lag.
