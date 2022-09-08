Strengthen ND Logo

Minot, ND – Through its inaugural grantmaking round for the Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program, which is funded by the Bush Foundation, Strengthen ND has selected 10 organizations to receive $2,275,000 to develop, test, and spread community-driven solutions to some of the state’s most critical needs.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the quality and volume of proposals submitted as a part of our first Creative Community Solutions grant round,” remarked Megan Langley Laudenschlager, Executive Director of Strengthen ND. “We hope the good work that the Creative Community Solutions grantmaking panel chose to elevate through investments in the selected organizations will further inspire North Dakotans to engage in projects that improve their communities and the lives of their friends and neighbors.”

