Do you know where your power comes from?
Valley City’s power supply boasts a surprisingly diverse range of sources for its electricity, but the lion’s share – some 73 percent – flows from the Missouri River, journeying from Lake Sakakawea, into the valley and into your home. This is done thanks to the Western Area Power Administration, which oversees the river and its regulation.
“Most of the smaller towns have gotten on with WAPA,” Marshall Senf, electrical superintendent for Valley City, said. “There’s eight entities in North Dakota that’re strictly WAPA, all the Indian reservations are WAPA allocated too … it’s a pretty big footprint.”
The abundance of hydroelectric power in North Dakota lends itself to a positive carbon footprint for the area – the city claims that 89 percent of its power supply is carbon-free. Only 10 percent of the city’s electricity comes from coal, though Senf is the first to say he thinks there’s value in coal power and keeping the city’s energy grid diverse.
“We need to keep our coal plants up and running. Everybody is going green and they’re pushing for electrical cars and our grid won’t be able to sustain all that. If everybody goes 100% electric right now, there’s no way green energy’s going to cut the rug,” Senf said. “I’m not opposed to it, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t want to be without power.”
Read the full story in your September 30th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.