Exciting things are happening in the car and truck sales industry in Valley City.
Since 1898 when the automotive industry began it has thrived by embracing innovation, evolution and the excitement of the vehicle. This combined with the local auto dealers dedication and firm commitment to customer service has built the foundation of these two great companies today.
Miller Motors and Stoudt-Ross Ford are excited to announce the next evolution of the auto industry in combining forces and continuing to build and grow as Stoudt-Miller, Inc.
Jim Nelson and Casey Stoudt are pleased to share that over 500 years of combined award winning experience in sales, parts and service will be offered in one beautiful location with a new state of the art showroom for Miller Motors. The merger will offer Valley City, and surrounding area, the biggest shop with 5 quick lane service stalls and up to 20 repair stalls within one facility.
When Jim and Casey were asked, why now, the answer came quite easily. With all of the new product coming from both Ford and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM they decided they owed it to Valley City and Barnes County. Both Jim and Casey agreed their customers, all over the region, were the most important piece of the puzzle and continuing to provide them with the best and most comfortable experience they deserve was top on the list. They want their customers, new and returning, to know that the same faces they have grown to know and trust have merged together to offer more products, faster efficiency and even better service.
This is just the beginning for Stoudt-Miller, Inc. with January 3rd set as the official first day of business at 325 Winter Show Road SW in Valley City.
Nelson and Stoudt thank everyone for their support and patronage over the years and look forward to continuing that relationship in 2022. They also invite the public to stop in and see them in the new location and check out the new and used inventory that is arriving daily.
Be sure to watch your local media for updates and ground breaking on the new building set in the spring of 2022.