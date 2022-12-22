Stoudt-Miller, Inc. has packed the vehicle with donations for the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree this Christmas.
Every year, Stoudt-Miller sets a goal to pack an entire vehicle plumb full with donations that will then be distributed throughout Barnes County by the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree project coordinator Rosie Larson.
“This year, even with the weather last week, the donations have steadily been coming in. People are so generous, we just appreciate everyone helping us to help others this Christmas.” said Jim Nelson, General Manager of Stoudt-Miller, Inc.
Nelson made a special note to thank Rosie Larson for all her hard work and dedication to the community and the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree project over the years. “Bless her heart for doing this for so many years.”