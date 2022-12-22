2022 VC Cares Mitten Tree/Stoudt-Miller Jeep

Stoudt-Miller, Inc. has packed the vehicle with donations for the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree this Christmas.

Every year, Stoudt-Miller sets a goal to pack an entire vehicle plumb full with donations that will then be distributed throughout Barnes County by the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree project coordinator Rosie Larson.

