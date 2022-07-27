Since merging to form Stoudt-Miller Inc. at the beginning of this year, the joint Chrysler/Ford dealership has seen rapid growth, its facility expanding its service bays from around 10 to 22 – and now they are growing even more, assembling a 6500 square-foot Chrysler showroom adjacent to their sales floor, which will display up to four vehicles.
Once completed, the dealership will effectively have two showrooms within its palatial complex, located on Winter Show Road in Valley City – one for Ford and one for Chrysler.
“We’re trying to have the true blue Chrysler people and the true blue Ford people have an entrance that they know,” Jim Nelson, general manager for Stoudt-Miller.
It’s a delicate balance when you have two competing brands under one roof. The dual showrooms serve as a way of maintaining that balance, allowing loyal customers to remain close to their favored brands while serving the desires of the manufacturers themselves to display their latest and greatest models.
And it’s good for business, Nelson said.
“We’re already seeing what it’s going to do for us. Just having it under this one building … it has generated a traffic that this store has never seen before,” he said.
