StoudtMiller

Since merging to form Stoudt-Miller Inc. at the beginning of this year, the joint Chrysler/Ford dealership has seen rapid growth, its facility expanding its service bays from around 10 to 22 – and now they are growing even more, assembling a 6500 square-foot Chrysler showroom adjacent to their sales floor, which will display up to four vehicles.

Once completed, the dealership will effectively have two showrooms within its palatial complex, located on Winter Show Road in Valley City – one for Ford and one for Chrysler. 

