Three Valley City High School STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) students—Kacy Crowe, McKenzie Davies, and Seth Gibsom—have taken on the task of digitizing Woodbine Cemetery. They have been working on this project on and off since September, having spent many fall days clearing the sod and grass on top of the ground level headstones. Then, the students took pictures of each family stone and headstone.
Once back in the classroom, the students created a PDF for each person buried at Woodbine.
