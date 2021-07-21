The highest temperature ever recorded in North Dakota (though it might have felt like it was this past weekend – uffda), was 121ºF in Steele during July 1936. The coldest temperature ever measured in the state came on February 15, 1936, when the mercury dipped to -60ºF in Parshall.
That’s a ridiculous difference, but Midwesterners are somewhat used to experiencing bitter cold in the winter and scorching heat in the summer; however, summer heat doesn’t become any less dangerous despite how adapted/accustomed we think we are to temperatures of vast differences.
“Heat can be a silent killer because it doesn’t topple trees or rip roofs off houses like tornadoes and hurricanes,” the National Weather Service’s Eli Jacks says. “Nevertheless, it’s a dangerous weather condition for which people should prepare.”
That’s especailly true because heat is the most deadly weather-related killer in the United States. The 30-year average for annual weather-related indicates heat takes the lives of 138 Americans each year, while the #2 killer, flooding, averages 85.
