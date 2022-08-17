Soon the familiar sight of schoolbuses and the sounds of kids at recess will ring through the streets of Valley City, but on those same streets will also be a cavalcade of children who rely on their own two wheels to get wherever they are going – so it’s as good a time as ever to be aware of the do’s and don’ts of bicycle safety.
For one, there’s plenty of responsibility on the part of the bicyclist to ensure they are pedaling safely, and that begins with wearing their helmet. Essentia Health has included some important facts on bike safety into back-to-school materials distributed to the community, and near the top of the list it states:
“Head injuries can happen anywhere. Children should wear a helmet on every ride. Helmets can prevent about three out of four deaths in children. Almost 9 out of 10 critical brain and head traumas can be prevented with a bike helmet. Riders without helmets are 14 times more likely to bekilled in a crash. One-in-seven children will receve head injuries as a result of a bicycle crash.”
Valley City does more than just put out safety materials though – its police force is actively engaged in promoting bicycle safety in youngsters, providing a very sweet incentive to keep their helmets on.
“It’s a program through AAA of North Dakota and Dairy Queen sponsors it,” Police Chief Phil Hatcher said, describing a program the department participates in which sees officer award “tickets” to kids on bicycles who are obeying safety rules…tickets which include gift certificates for Dairy Queen ice cream. “We’ve been doing it at least 10 years. They reach out to us in the springtime … we always participate and a lot of the agencies around us do.”
