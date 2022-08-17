VCPD Logo

Soon the familiar sight of schoolbuses and the sounds of kids at recess will ring through the streets of Valley City, but on those same streets will also be a cavalcade of children who rely on their own two wheels to get wherever they are going – so it’s as good a time as ever to be aware of the do’s and don’ts of bicycle safety. 

For one, there’s plenty of responsibility on the part of the bicyclist to ensure they are pedaling safely, and that begins with wearing their helmet. Essentia Health has included some important facts on bike safety into back-to-school materials distributed to the community, and near the top of the list it states:

Recommended for you