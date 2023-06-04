911 Don't Hang Up - Misdialing

Special to Times-Record

BISMARCK, N.D. — Facing a similar trend experienced by dispatch centers across the country, the North Dakota Division of State Radio has taken an influx of 911 hang-up calls or misdials over the past year. As May ends, State Radio has had more than 1,600 hang-ups or misdials compared to about 440 at the same time last year – about four times more than average.

