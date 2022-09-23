Crime Scene Graphic

Early Sunday, September 18th, 2022, Shannon Brandt fatally struck 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson at the McHenry, North Dakota street dance. Brandt has since admitted to purposely striking Ellingson after a heated political debate.

With elections coming up in November, political debates have been on the rise. Some of the District 24 candidates spoke with the Times Record in regard to their thoughts on the recent tragedy. 

Recommended for you