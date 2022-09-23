Early Sunday, September 18th, 2022, Shannon Brandt fatally struck 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson at the McHenry, North Dakota street dance. Brandt has since admitted to purposely striking Ellingson after a heated political debate.
With elections coming up in November, political debates have been on the rise. Some of the District 24 candidates spoke with the Times Record in regard to their thoughts on the recent tragedy.
The Times Record asked Madeline Luke, “as an Independent candidate, what are your feelings on this political violence? Also is there any action you would take if elected to help safeguard the rights of people to feel comfortable expressing their protected speech in public?”
Luke said “I think it is safe to say, that there is no role for using violence to reach a political goal. The United States of America has been the place where people come to escape political violence and rely on the rule of law. As a person running for office- regardless of party affiliation- I would strive to always behave in a civil, non-inflammatory manner.”
Dwight Kiefert, who is a current North Dakota State Representative said “it’s hard to outlaw crazy and stupid. Not sure what else could have helped prevent this unless he was mentally ill. It is all very sad.”
Cole Christensen the other current North Dakota State Representative went into length about his thoughts on the topic.
“We understand death only after it has placed its cold dead hands on our community. The murder of Cayler Ellingson is nothing short of a tragedy. I feel so terribly for the loved ones affected, and for his family. Death makes us come to grips with reality pretty quickly, and this should be a wakeup call to everyone in our communities. As Americans, we need to reject violence from any political party toward another. Republicans need to reject the extreme label lynching calling ‘MAGA Republicans the greatest threat to our democracy.’ Our communities need to condemn the Oval office and the leftist media narratives that coerced this crime. The weaponization of political labels resulted in the death of a teenager in our State. Can we no longer have respectable civil discourse? Do teenagers have to be fearful to express their political beliefs? Have our Christian standards and morals degraded to the point where violence is the only answer? I refuse to believe that. I call for the Biden administration to apologize to the family of Cayler for the deceitful rhetoric that instigated this tragedy. I also call for the other respectable organizations and media to do the same. These narratives that lead to extreme violence and murder have to be stopped. If you need violence to enforce your ideas, your ideas are worthless,” said Christensen.
The Times-Record reached out to state leaders Sen. John Hoeven, Senator Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong for their comment.
Addition to story after press deadline:
NORTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL DREW WRIGLEY STATEMENT ON ELLINGSON MURDER
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley today issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.
“The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
“I also call on all Americans, including political leaders, to end this type of rhetoric. Political violence has become all too common and must come to an end.
“As with all crimes of this nature, jurisdiction originates with the independently elected State’s Attorney. That protocol was followed in this instance as well. As my office has made clear to the Foster County State’s Attorney’s office from the earliest hours following this incident, I stand ready to assist with the resources of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, including the use of my assistant attorneys general to help prosecute the case. Our Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been working on this investigation from the beginning and will continue to do so.”