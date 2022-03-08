Burgum statement on retirement of longtime state Sen. Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks
BISMARCK, N.D.– Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after state Sen. Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks announced that he will retire from the Legislature when his current term ends Nov. 30. Holmberg has served in the Senate since Dec. 1, 1976, and is currently the longest-serving member of the Legislature in consecutive terms.
“For more than 45 years, Sen. Ray Holmberg has been a dedicated advocate for the citizens of District 17 and all North Dakotans, delivering strong leadership and highly effective representation,” Burgum said. “As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past 10 legislative sessions, Ray has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities. We are deeply grateful for Ray’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens.”
Hoeven statement on announced retirement of ND Senator Ray Holmberg
WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven today issued the following statement after North Dakota Senator Ray Holmberg announced that he will retire from the state legislature at the end of his current term.
“Through more than four decades of service and leadership, Senator Holmberg has left his mark on Grand Forks and North Dakota, and we are better for it. In particular, he leveraged his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to strengthen our institutions of higher education to benefit students and the broader economy, while also working to help our state overcome a variety of challenges, seize new opportunities for growth and improve our quality of life. I appreciate the many opportunities I’ve had to work with him to ensure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans, and I join with the residents of Grand Forks and our whole state in thanking him for his dedicated service. Mikey and I wish him and the entire Holmberg family the best.”