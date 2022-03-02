Burgum releases statement on President Biden’s first State of the Union address
BISMARCK, N.D. (MARCH 1, 2022) – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address tonight.
“From the unsecured southern border to the underutilized oil fields of North Dakota, President Biden’s misguided policies continue to put U.S. citizens at risk and hold America back,” Burgum said. “Today’s news that the Biden administration has again failed to meet its obligation to hold a federal oil lease sale is further proof that this administration isn’t serious about U.S. energy security. The President needs to reverse his anti-oil policies and unleash American energy production to protect U.S. consumers and return our nation to a position where we can sell energy to our friends and allies instead of importing it from adversaries like Russia. Our nation needs to support American freedom and entrepreneurship, not stifle it. Working together with an all-of-the-above energy strategy, environmental stewardship and innovation such as carbon capture and storage, we can unlock the full potential of states like North Dakota that feed and fuel the world and become a better, stronger America.”
Hoeven Statement Following State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven issued the following statement after President Biden’s State of the Union address:
“Now is a time for strength. In America, our strength comes from empowering individuals and standing by our Constitution’s principles, like the rule of law, not by putting more government in control of our lives. The Biden administration is taking our nation in the wrong direction. Tonight, the president outlined his commitment to expanding government, including increasing spending and more regulations. This is the wrong approach as evidenced by record-high inflation, increased dependence on foreign energy and the crisis at the southern border. At the same time, with Russia’s ongoing invasion into Ukraine, we need to work with our allies and show strength both at home and abroad.
“We need to empower the American people by reducing the mandates and regulations that are hampering our economy. We need to reduce spending and control our debt and deficit. Now, more than ever, it is vital that we support our men and women in uniform and continue to rebuild our military as we did under President Trump. We need to work with our allies to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and to deter China. We need to secure our border. We need to empower American energy production to lower costs for families, bolster U.S. national security and help our allies. One example is the Keystone XL pipeline. In 2015, I authored legislation to approve the project which passed Congress but it was vetoed by President Obama. We could be getting more than 800,000 barrels of oil today from the Keystone XL pipeline instead of importing oil from Russia.
“These are the priorities that will make America more secure and improve the lives of individuals and families in North Dakota and across the nation.”