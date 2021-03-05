Each state has its own designated coat of arms, seal, flag, official nickname, bird, flower, etc. Our nickname is the Prairie State; our state bird is the Western Meadowlark; our state flower is the Wild Prairie Rose.
But did you know that North Dakota has a state fossil? Our state was actually one of the first to recognize a fossil symbol, designating Teredo-bored petrified wood as such in 1967. Today, almost every state in the nation has designated state fossils, some also having state gems, rocks, formations and the like.
With the designation North Dakota made in 1967, they promoted Teredo-bored petrified wood to tourists, geologists, rock collectors and others, and the Smithsonian Institution made it part of its mineral collection.
