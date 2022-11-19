North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Logo

BISMARCK, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler invited North Dakotans to apply for two openings on the Board of Higher Education, which oversees the state’s 11 colleges and universities and a biennial budget of $2.7 billion.

However, there is one major caveat – North Dakota State University bachelor’s degree holders are ineligible for appointment at present because of a restriction in the state Constitution.

