St. Raphael - SMP Health System in Valley City has a new CEO/Administrator who intends to bring the facility back to a pre-COVID normal, emphasizing the comfort of residents and the connection they have to the community.
“The foundation of us being Catholic and that faith is important in really how we’re taking care of the people who are coming in here,” CEO Maren Gemar told the Times-Record. “Sometimes that may be direct … sometimes that may be a feeling that you have. It’s important that we have really high-quality care that people can rely on, but also that we have that warm feeling that (people) are being taken care of … how do we make them feel that same warm environment … in North Dakota, how do we make them feel that here too?”
Gemar hails from Sheyenne, ND, along the same river that flows through Valley City. A graduate of Jamestown College, she spent some years in Texas before returning back to North Dakota to raise her family and be closer to her parents. She is new to SMP health and St. Raphael’s and she currently lives in West Fargo – a commute she enjoys for now.
“I love the beautiful fall colors,” she said.
She was drawn to the position by the good reputation St. Raphael’s enjoys and among her priorities as the administrator is to focus on what works best for the storied facility.
“(I want) to really look at the things that were important for St. Raphael’s in Valley City in the past that we haven’t been able to do as much of,” Gemar said. “So we’re hoping to be able to expand that a little bit more.”
First on the priority list is some housekeeping, construction-type projects with the winter season steadily on approach.
“We’re doing things like upgrading the boilers right now … so we can have reliable heat in the winter,” she said. “It’s something you take for granted, but it’s a big project when we replace the boiler system.”
Moreso than that is untangling and moving forward from the consequences and lessons of COVID and its impact on care.
“You hear from everybody ‘we’re sick of talking about COVID, we’re sick of everything to do with COVID’ but that’s impacted everybody’s lives and especially long-term care over the past couple of years and we’re really excited to get things back to a better normal,” Gemar said. “That’s exciting, to slowly chip away at that.”
Read the full story in your October 12 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.