Maren Gemar

St. Raphael - SMP Health System in Valley City has a new CEO/Administrator who intends to bring the facility back to a pre-COVID normal, emphasizing the comfort of residents and the connection they have to the community.

“The foundation of us being Catholic and that faith is important in really how we’re taking care of the people who are coming in here,” CEO Maren Gemar told the Times-Record. “Sometimes that may be direct … sometimes that may be a feeling that you have. It’s important that we have really high-quality care that people can rely on, but also that we have that warm feeling that (people) are being taken care of … how do we make them feel that same warm environment … in North Dakota, how do we make them feel that here too?”

