St. Catherine Elementary School will hold their Kindergarten Roundup via Facebook Live event on Friday, February 26th.
Due to Covid-19, school officials decided to hold the roundup a little differently this year. The day will start in the chapel, followed by a quick tour of the school, and information from Director of Religious Education, Josh Gow, and others. Questions are welcome during and after the tour is complete, and the video will remain on the St. Catherine School Facebook group for anyone who cannot join them live. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/ 170512083014612/
