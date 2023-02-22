St. Catherine School will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, February 24 from 8:45-10 a.m. The round up is an opportunity for prospective parents to visit St. Catherine School and learn about what it has to offer. Children entering kindergarten next year get the chance to visit their future classroom and meet the teacher and classmates. Parents and Guardians will receive information about our school, tuition assistance program, and much more! Prospective students for kindergarten must already be 5, or turning 5 before August 1 to enroll in 2023-2024 school year.
St. Catherine School was founded in 1916-1917 school year and has continued to serve the St. Catherine parish and Valley City community for over 100 years. St. Catherine school strives to foster the development of the whole child through exceptional academics, Christian service, and faith-building opportunities. We provide students and staff members the opportunity to grow in holiness and develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We currently serve students in Grades K-6. If your family is at all considering St. Catherine School, please attend our Kindergarten Round-Up Event.