St. Catherine School invites members of the community to “Be Part of an All Star Team” at their 49th Annual Fall Auction. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club on Friday, November 5th, with the Silent Auction beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the Live Auction at 6:30 p.m.
The school is excited to bring back this fundraiser that not only raises funds to support the school, but brings the community together. This event has been going on for 49 years, and many community members have told school staff and parents how they look forward to this night. The school relies heavily on funds raised through this annual auction to continue to serve St. Catherine students and the community.
