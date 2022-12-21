St Catherine Church Christmas Eve Servers

The 50th Annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner, held at St. Catherine's Church, will take place in the Parish Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. This event is community-funded and community-based to serve the people of our area. The dinner creates a special place for those who are alone at Christmas and others in the community to enjoy food, fellowship and celebration of Jesus birthday.

The menu serves turkey, ham, and all the trimmings for a wonderful Christmas dinner. The committee has asked for donations of desserts, so if you would like to bring a pie or dessert of your choice, that is very much appreciated.

Recommended for you