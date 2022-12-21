The 50th Annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner, held at St. Catherine's Church, will take place in the Parish Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. This event is community-funded and community-based to serve the people of our area. The dinner creates a special place for those who are alone at Christmas and others in the community to enjoy food, fellowship and celebration of Jesus birthday.
The menu serves turkey, ham, and all the trimmings for a wonderful Christmas dinner. The committee has asked for donations of desserts, so if you would like to bring a pie or dessert of your choice, that is very much appreciated.
Community volunteers make the night possible by offering their time for decorating, cooking and baking. Their hard work, both that evening and the weeks before for planning everything, makes the night possible.
The event is free and open to the public with all financial donations appreciated. Financial Donations can be mailed to: St. Catherine Church, Attn: Christmas Eve Dinner, 540 3rd Ave NE, Valley City,, ND 58072.
For questions, or to volunteer, please call Jessica Storhoff at 701-845-0354. Transportation will be available by calling 701-845-0556 from 1-4 p.m. on December 24th.
There will be no deliveries this year, except for the love of Jesus to one another.