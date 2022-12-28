The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the Disney movie “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people so do come early!
There will be no admission charge or denomination requirement for this afternoon of fun, thanks to special arrangements with Valley Twin Cinema. The concession stand will be open before and during the movie on a cash basis.