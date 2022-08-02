Duchschere

Father Paul Duchschere is the new priest for St. Catherine’s Church and new parish pastor for the whole St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, overseeing a school, hospital and a congregation of some 500 families.

“I think it’s a good change,” Duchschere told the Times-Record. “There’s administrative things to do, but it’s basically the same in every parish: teaching, preaching, sacraments, shepherding, all that kind of stuff. I don’t have a particular agenda, it’s the same agenda I’d have to any other parish I’ve been to.”

