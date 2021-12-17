The 49th Annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner, held at St. Catherine's Church, will take place in the Parish Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 24th. This event is community-funded and community-based to serve the people of our area. The dinner creates a special place for those who are alone at Christmas and others in the community to enjoy food, fellowship and celebration of Jesus birthday.
For questions or to volunteer please call Jessica Storhoff at 701-845-0354
If you need transportation call 701-845-0556 from 1-4 p.m. on December 24th.
