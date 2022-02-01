A fun-filled week of events and activities is coming to St. Catherine School in Valley City as a part of National Catholic Schools week.
“We’re very privileged,” Dawn Ihry, fourth and fifth-grade teacher at St. Catherine, said. “Valley City is one of 14 Catholic Schools in the diocese of Fargo and we feel it’s a real honor and a privilege to have the school available here for families.”
The week kicked off with Pizza Corner pizza for lunch and in the afternoon the kids could enjoy inflatable play areas in the gym. Tuesday will be pajama day; Wednesday is Team USA day, where the kids will learn love of country and participate in Olympic games in the gym in the afternoon.
Thursday is Color Day, and all the grades will wear different colors. Friday wraps up the week with dress-up day, where the kids are encouraged to wear their Sunday best. They’ll enjoy an 11 a.m. mass and get let out of school early that afternoon.”