The ringing of a church bell is a long and glorious tradition. Simple and sentimental for all.
The bell at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Oriska will ring its final chime July 16th before the closing mass.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church was built over 100 years ago. In 1907 Frank Winkler and Anthony Yanish met with Bishop Shanley to ask for this church, breaking ground in 1908. Those roots, remain deeply embedded in the parish today as Anthony’s grandson, Tony Yanish, remains an active member.
From the beautiful sanctuary to the stained glass windows and sunburst, above the altar, St. Bernard’s is a sight to behold.
For over 115 years this church has stood strong, so what made the final decision to close?
Each year, all across the United States, churches are choosing to close their doors and leaving a profound grief for the remaining members who carry memories of generations within their walls - family weddings and celebrations, baptisms, loved ones laid to rest. The closing of the church is a difficult choice and one that has weighed heavily on the people of St. Bernard’s.
Father Brian Bachmeier, along with parishioners Tony Yanish, Bev McAllister and Deacon Jim McAllister, sat down with the Times-Record to share more about the closure.
Father Bachmeier shares, “Essentially the number of people attending the services with regularity is about 15. Of those 15, the second youngest is 69. So when I came here a little over a year ago, this group, had already been discussing closure for many years and were ready to move forward, they just needed some help.” He continues, “The building is in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs including water damage/drainage issues, mold in the basement, asbestos, a leaking roof, an abandoned broken water line to the church and several other factors. To do those kind of repairs with such a small group just isn’t a prudent use of resources.”
The group stressed their main concern, and priority in closing, was to make sure that our people would continue to practice the faith in new parish families and that everything was done properly as well as making certain that the cemetery would be perpetually taken care of.
The Times-Record asked the group, ‘What happens when you close a church?’
Father Bachmeier shared that all of the sacred articles currently used in worship at St. Bernard’s, will be gifted to other Catholic parishes. “Over 160 items will be made available to other priests and their parishes. We already have items from St. Bernard’s that will be gifted into 30 different Catholic institutions in the Diocese of Fargo.”
The beautiful stained glass windows, a treasure in themselves, will most likely be transported to Wishek and installed in their new church as it develops. Nameplates of original donor families, currently displayed in the windows, will be returned the descendants of the original donors: Mr. and Mrs. Dominick Gauche, Mr. and Mrs. George G. Goulet, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Yanish, Mr. and Mrs. John Krechmer, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Winkler, J. M Nemanich family and Frank Curtis.
These windows are so much more than the beautiful Bavarian crafted glass. They represent a deep bond of love, family and religion. The group tells the Times-Record that many of the windows were chosen to match donor with a patron Saint, for generations to come, ever preserved within the glass. The Anthony Yanish family, one of the founding members in building St. Bernard’s, chose St. Anthony of Padua.
The sunburst above the sanctuary, represents a stylized compass, as the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has afforded parishioners guidance and direction and is a symbol of the Risen Christ, the Son of God, the Light of the world.
Bev McAllister shares, “I have such great love for the starburst.” She notes that “our” sunburst is the official logo of the Smithsonian Institute and Museums in Washington, DC and adorns all their literature. That logo was derived from the heraldry of the Smithson Family, possibly a pun on “Smith-sun” and official printing instructions for reproduction of the symbol even specify the serene aqua and gold of our sunburst. However, she tells us that several parishioners have noticed the colors dramatically change tones from morning to afternoon to evening.
In asking of the group if they felt that knowing the items were going to be used at other parishes helps to ease the bittersweet acknowledgement that the final days of St. Bernard’s legacy were soon to end?
Tony Yanish and Bev McAllister both agreed that knowing that the church’s history will be carried on and shared through pieces of St. Bernard’s brought them comfort and a sense of peace.
Father Bachmeier praises the small group of parishioners for their respectfulness in preparing for the closure. He says, “A parish closure can often be quite an emotional time for parishioners and this group has been so classy in the way that they have all come together to help in making this difficult situation the best that it can be.” He continues in sharing that this is not about a failure. The church, and its flock, have not failed to keep it open. Times have changed and when churches get smaller in numbers it is difficult to be able to continue to lead worship, teach Sunday school and volunteer. This combined with much needed repairs and upkeep leads to closing as the best decision for all.
Bachmeier tells a story from one of the trustees, Karen Richman, who had shared a wonderful analogy in comparing the closing of the church and distributing of its sacred articles to other Churches. She saw it as analogous to those who are organ donors in saying that when someone passes away, and is a donor, their organs live on in the people they help. St. Bernard’s Church will continue to “live on” within the walls of other Catholic parishes.
Humorously, Bachmeier shares “that even the bar closed before the church here in Oriska and that never seems to happen in a small town, so that is a good thing!”
Bev McAllister chimes in saying, “That, in itself, speaks volumes!” She continuing with a chuckle in saying, “We always say that here at St. Bernard’s we might be a small parish but we are mighty and strong.”
In all seriousness McAllister shares her feelings of gratitude saying that Father Bachmeier was “sent from God especially for them.” She continues, “Father has been such a blessing throughout this whole process and leading us with grace and dignity as we come about our last days at St. Bernard’s.”
In the months ahead the physical site of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church will be taken down and the remains removed, but the parish will live on in many ways. Each parish family is transferring into another local Catholic Church (Valley City, Fingal, Dazey, Hope & Sanborn). The parish corporation will be merged with St. Catherine’s parish of Valley City, where all of the Sacramental records will be preserved, and the sacred articles will find their way into 30 other Catholic facilities. Additionally, a monument will be constructed at the cemetery using some of the cut foundation fieldstone from the Church, two outdoor statues on the Church grounds and the 1200 pound brass bell from the belltower.
Father Bachmeier tells us that he has been assigned to remain on site to oversee details and finalization of the church closure, after which he will be reassigned to a new parish.
The final days ahead will be days filled with joy and tears for many as they pay tribute to the legacy of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Oriska.
Sunday, July 16, 2:30 p.m., St. Bernard’s will be packed to the brim as family and friends join together for the closing and final mass. The church, able to hold only 200 people in accordance with fire code regulations, has required reservation seating only for the final mass, with all spots already spoken for. After the mass the Altar Society will host a luncheon, for reserved attendees only, at the Woodland Reserve in Valley City. Social begins at 4:30 p.m., meal served from 5-7 p.m.
A Holy Hour event will be open to the public on Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., at the church, led by Deacon Jim McAllister.
The closing mass will be recorded by the Diocese and available for viewing on the St. Bernard website, www.stbernards-oriska.org, on Monday, July 17th.
For more information or inquiries please reach out to Father Brian Bachmeier at 701-845-3713.
It was brought the attention of the Times-Record, after press deadline, that Lerud Mathias Funeral Home will be live streaming the Closing Mass and will have a link for viewing on their website. Following the service it will be archived there to view and copies will be made available as well. They can be reached at 701-845-3232
