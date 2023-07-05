SVR Chapter Members On Boardwalk

Pictured: Deb Koepplin, Daryl Heise, Bobby Koepplin, Connor Pfennig, Chris Hoffarth, Chris Basemann, Jerry Warner standing on boardwalk they built. Submitted photo

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter (SRV), with eight hardy souls, ventured out to install two 24 foot boardwalks in the pouring down rain along Lake Ashtabula north of Baldhill Dam during a recent workday.

The group would like to share a special thank you to the Corps of Engineers for placing the frames and decking materials as they said it saved them a lot of work.

