The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter (SRV), with eight hardy souls, ventured out to install two 24 foot boardwalks in the pouring down rain along Lake Ashtabula north of Baldhill Dam during a recent workday.
The group would like to share a special thank you to the Corps of Engineers for placing the frames and decking materials as they said it saved them a lot of work.
One of the beautiful things of being a part of a group like SRV is the experiences you encounter, along the trail. For example during our recent workday when moving the boards to be placed on the deck of the second boardwalk, a nest (and eggs) of some kind of small lizard was found and of course, the Prairie Roses were in bloom.
The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter is responsible for the building, maintaining and promoting the North Country Scenic Trail between the north end of Lake Ashtabula to the east boundary of the Sheyenne River State Forest south of Fort Ransom.
The Chapter will be setting out on an upcoming hike, July 8th, in Cooperation, joined by the Dakota Prairie Chapter at the Sheyenne Grasslands to see the Fringed Prairie Orchid. It’s a six mile out and back hike. Meet at the Middle Trailhead on County Road 53 at 9 a.m. For more information contact Rennae Gruchalla at rgruch@aol.com.
A Night Hike is scheduled for Saturday, August 12th, meeting at 8 p.m. at the Rosebud Visitor Center, 250 West Main, to carpool to Fort Ransom State Park for a hike under the stars! Bring your flashlights or headlights please!
Be sure and pick up your July 5th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.