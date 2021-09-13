Saving seeds to plant next year can be a gamble but it is worth a try.
Last fall, I watched the local squirrel as he or she stashed away seeds from our bird feeder for the winter. Imitating the squirrel’s frugal behavior, I am going to save some garden seeds for next year. If you had a hard time finding seeds this past year, you might feel the need to do the same.
What seeds can you save? You can save any seed you want, but the plants that grow next year might not look the same.
Once you know what method of pollination the plant uses and how the original plant was produced you will have a better understanding of how the saved seed will perform.
One method of pollination is self-pollination. Self-pollinated plants are self-fertile and will produce seed from pollen from the same flower on the same plant. Plants grown from these seeds will be almost identically to the parent plant. Examples of self-pollinated plants in the garden are beans, peas, tomatoes and peppers.
