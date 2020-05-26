Spring Road Restrictions will be lifted on all asphalt county roadways, with the exception of Barnes County 17s (Old #1).Restrictions will remain in place on county gravel roads until further notice. Barnes County 17s (Old #1), will remain closed to all truck traffic.
