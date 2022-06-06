Spring load restrictions have been lifted from all county gravel roads with the exception of the following;Barnes County 11 (Sanborn to Rogers)Barnes County 32 (Stutsman County Line to Barnes County 7)Barnes County 18 (Correction Line)The above roads will remain restricted to 6 ton per axle and 35 mph until further notice.
