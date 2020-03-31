As the Rivers Rise, VC Sees Minimized Flood Risk
With the steady above-freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service Grand Forks is watching the Red River Basin closely, expecting all of it to become much more lively.
Though the outlook for the Sheyenne River at Valley City was grim in outlooks published in January and February 2020, minimal precipitation, temperatures and rate of snowmelt have all been favorable to a minimized flood risk for the area.
