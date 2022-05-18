In the tiny town of Hastings there is a little-known treasure that awaits those who know where to look, a place of comfort, escape and now, a place where events and celebrations may be held – such as the Spring Tea Party, which saw the former church play host to a gathering of ladies, a spread of delectable sweets and treats – and aprons by the dozen.
“I want to create events for people to do stuff and for me to do stuff, to raise awareness about the Lodge and, of course, make a little money,” Myra Helm, owner of the Spring Creek Lodge and Events Center, told the Times-Record. “I thought this would be a good way to have a social where I could make my goodies and treat people to a party and have a little bit of entertainment.”
The featured guest of this tea party was Audrey Lahlum, who at 85-years-old continues to sell and showcase her collection of over 300 aprons. She had with her a host of helpers to demonstrate the various colors and designs. Helm said that she loves aprons especially, and wanted to share her passion for them with her guests for a relaxing tea party.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, May 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.