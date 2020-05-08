As the community faces this time of uncertainty and isolation, Fuel Up to Play 60 asked for Valley City residents to “Chalk their Walk,” taking time to color bright images or write uplifting messages with sidewalk chalk while out for a stroll. It’s a great way to both get outdoors and get active (a huge part of Fuel Up to Play’s goal) as well as give others something bright to see and smile at.
