You know that summer is officially here when the outdoor pool opens. Children and adults waited in line for their turn to play in the water.
Pool Hours:
Open Swim
•1-4:30 p.m. Sun.-Sat.
•7-9 p.m. Mon., Tues., Thurs.
•6-8 p.m. Sat.
Family Swim
•7-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri.
•5-7 p.m. Sun.
For more information, contact the Gaukler Center at 701-845-3294.
Check out your Thursday, June 4th Times-Record for more photos. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.