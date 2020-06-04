Outdoor Pool

You know that summer is officially here when the outdoor pool opens. Children and adults waited in line for their turn to play in the water.

Pool Hours:

Open Swim

•1-4:30 p.m. Sun.-Sat.

•7-9 p.m.    Mon., Tues., Thurs.

•6-8 p.m.     Sat.

Family Swim

•7-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri.

•5-7 p.m. Sun.

For more information, contact the Gaukler Center at 701-845-3294.

Check out your Thursday, June 4th Times-Record for more photos. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.

