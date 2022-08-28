Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday, August 28th at 5:30 PM with a performance by standup comedian, Spencer Thomas. Opening the show will be Fargo comic, David Standal. David is a regular performer at the Front Street Cellar in Fargo. This will be the last performance in the Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park series, which is now in its second season. With the success of its second season, the Bridges Arts Council plans to make regular event programming at the Pioneer Park amphitheater part of its yearly agenda.
Spencer Thomas is a native North Dakotan. He has performed Stand-up Comedy from coast to coast and most points in between for the past few decades. He has been in major U.S. Comedy festivals and performed in Premier Comedy Clubs. During the height of the COVID pandemic, he started incorporating electric guitar and a device called a ‘looper’ that records snippets of music and ‘loops’ it infinitely, into his act, basically making Spencer a one-man power trio. Spencer lives in Valley City with his wife, Gratia. This is now his third time performing locally at one of the summer programming series for the Bridges Arts Council. For more information on Spencer Thomas Comedy, you can visit his website at https://funnyspencer.com/.