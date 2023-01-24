You couldn’t have asked for a better day weather wise. Plenty of sunshine, not a cloud in the sky, temperatures around 20 degrees, well it is North Dakota in January.
For the second year in a row, the Special Olympics State Winter Games were held in Valley City at Chautauqua Park. Five cities were represented with 23 athletes. “Our numbers are little down this year,” Braedan Hanson, Director of Sports for Special Olympics North Dakota said. Hanson added, “last year was our first winter games in two or three years because of the the COVID stuff, so its good progress. We want to make sure we keep on building our athlete numbers.”
Before the COVID pandemic hit, the Winter Games were always held in Bottineau at the Bottineau Winter Park. But then, plans changed after a hiatus. “Then with COVID and trying to come back we decided to do a one day event, before it was a two day event,” Hansen said. “So athletes would travel all the way up to Bottineau and stay overnight. So we figured, lets look at something a little bit more central so that people could travel down and back in one day.”
On this gorgeous winter’s day, there were two sports of various lengths that were being held, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All-totaled there were 14 events run.
After the competition was completed, the athletes and volunteers enjoyed some good food, and conversation in the Dacotah Pavilion. Which was followed by the awards ceremony where athletes were awarded bronze, silver and gold medals for places third to first and ribbons for places fourth on down.
If the awards ceremony is any indication, these athletes love to cheer for their friends, whether they are from the same team or different teams, it doesn’t matter at all to them who takes first, second, third…etc. “This is so very different from high school sports,” Nancy Hanson, President and CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota said. “I mean everyone cheers for one another,” Hanson continues. “They still want to win and do a great job, but you saw if people weren’t quite as fast as someone else, everyone is out there cheering ‘keep going, keep going’ and then all of a sudden they get that boost of energy they need to finish the race. This is fantastic, I love my job.”
