Special Olympics Winter Games 2023

You couldn’t have asked for a better day weather wise. Plenty of sunshine, not a cloud in the sky, temperatures around 20 degrees, well it is North Dakota in January.

For the second year in a row, the Special Olympics State Winter Games were held in Valley City at Chautauqua Park. Five cities were represented with 23 athletes. “Our numbers are little down this year,” Braedan Hanson, Director of Sports for Special Olympics North Dakota said. Hanson added, “last year was our first winter games in two or three years because of the the COVID stuff, so its good progress. We want to make sure we keep on building our athlete numbers.”

