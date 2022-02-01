It was a fine day for sport at Chautauqua Park in Valley City on Saturday, and under clear skies did a medley of athletes gather, buoyed by cheers and support from a devoted cadre of sideline fans, to take part in the regional winter games for Special Olympics.
“The state of North Dakota hasn’t had any city-to-city competition since February of 2020, because of the pandemic,” Cindy Schopper, area director for Special Olympics, said. “So this is the first opportunity these athletes have had to see their friends from other cities.”
There was a lively atmosphere as friends new and old chatted on and off the snowy field. There were two events being done at this set of games, a snowshoe race and cross-country skiing.
