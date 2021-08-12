Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) is back in action this month and next, competing in district and state games for the first time since February 2020. Athletes from Valley City head to the District Soccer & Bocce Tournament in Fargo on August 22, followed by the State Soccer & Bocce Tournament in Grand Forks on September 11 and 12.
Adding to the excitement of returning to the field, Valley City has a healthy number of both SO athletes and Unified Partners, making it possible for four teams to play soccer and 10 athletes playing doubles bocce.
Unified Sports is a program that’s part of SO. It brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams for training and competition, enabling an inclusive community in which people have the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate each other’s gifts.
Read the full story in your Thursday, August 12th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.