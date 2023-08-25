SO Team 2023

Valley City Bridgesters team. Back row l-r: Cassie Colwell, Coach John Schonert, Terry Hunter, Jennifer Bennett, Adam Compson.. Middle row l-r: Natasha Esch, Matthew Johnson, Marshall Pederson, Marie Dalorme, Kandice Novak.. Front row l-r: Roxanne DeKrey, Cheila Ihry. Not Pictured: Coach Sam Ihry.

The Valley City Bridgesters competed in the Special Olympics District Soccer Tournament Saturday, August 19th in Fargo.  Due to only two teams in our division we played the Cass County Eagles in a best 2 out of 3 matchup. 

According to Coach John Schonert, the athletes found this a bit different than they are used to when it was time to play. “We stepped onto a field that was much larger that the field we usually play on, so our athletes were in for some running.” Game one was a defensive battle in the first half, with stellar goal keeping from both sides, ending the half 0-0.  The second half was evenly matched with both teams scoring two goals each quickly with the Eagles putting in a late goal to win game one, 3-2. 

