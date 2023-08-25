The Valley City Bridgesters competed in the Special Olympics District Soccer Tournament Saturday, August 19th in Fargo. Due to only two teams in our division we played the Cass County Eagles in a best 2 out of 3 matchup.
According to Coach John Schonert, the athletes found this a bit different than they are used to when it was time to play. “We stepped onto a field that was much larger that the field we usually play on, so our athletes were in for some running.” Game one was a defensive battle in the first half, with stellar goal keeping from both sides, ending the half 0-0. The second half was evenly matched with both teams scoring two goals each quickly with the Eagles putting in a late goal to win game one, 3-2.
Game two proved to be much more active on offense, the Bridgesters were up after the first half 3-2. Valley City would go on to score two in the second half while the Cass County Eagles scored three times ending regulation in a 5-5 tie.
Overtime consists of two, five minute periods. The Valley City Bridgesters began overtime with strong offense to score quickly and the first overtime period ended with Valley City up 6-5. Cass County rallied back in the second overtime period, and the Bridgesters defense could not keep the Eagles from tying the score once again.
Tied at 6 after the two overtime periods, it was on to a shootout. Each team chooses five shooters to shoot from the penalty spot alternating shots against the opposing goal keeper. The first four shooters came up empty with perfect goal tending. Valley City scored on their last shooter. It was down to one more shooter for the Eagles and the shot was good, ending this contest in a 7-7 tie. “The Bridgesters represented Valley City well in athleticism and sportsmanship, and never gave up trying,” Schonert said. “As their athletes oath states ‘Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.’” Even though this was a best two out of three, a third game was not played. “Both teams were worn out after the two games and elected not to play the third,” Schonert said. “Everyone was ok with that!”
The Bridgesters will compete in the State Soccer Tournament in Grand Forks, Sept. 16 & 17.
Valley City also had teams competing in the Bocce Ball District tournament in West Fargo. In Mixed doubles, Alex Lanenga and Michael Johnson took second. Paityn Elson and Jaxon Horsager took third. Jess Stack and Diane Wagner took fourth.
The State Games for Bocce will also be in Grand Forks September 16th and 17th. Valley City will have six doubles teams and twelve singles teams participating.
Be sure and pick up your August 25-27 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.