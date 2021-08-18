Many across North Dakota have been excitedly anticipating the first Special Olympics competitions since February 2020. It looked like the District Soccer & Bocce Tournament and State Soccer & Bocce Tournament in August and September were on track to be that long-awaited return to Special Olympics. This week, however, Bismarck Special Olympics announced that the state and district games that had been scheduled are cancelled due to concerns about health and safety of those participating and their loved ones.
