The Eagles Club was packed to the gills on Saturday for a fun-filled day of cornhole and community support for a very special cause.
The Special Olympics cornhole tournament saw Valley City’s top cornholers register in two-man teams to compete. For Cindy Schopper, area director for Special Olympics, this event – the second ever cornhole tournament hosted in the area for the Special Olympics – was a great source of publicity and fun for the community.
“Most of what it is is to get the name out about Special Olympics,” Schopper said. “To get people a chance to do something on a Saturday and have some fun with their community members.”
Read the full story, and see photos of both cornhole tournament and basketball, in your Tuesday, March 1st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.