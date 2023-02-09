Special Olympics BB team 2023

Coming up on Friday, February 10th, the youth basketball team from Special Olympics Valley City and Valley City Public Schools, will be taking the court to host the youth basketball team from Special Olympics North Dakota Grand Forks. Tip off is set for 4:15 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, It will be game one of a triple header with Valley City hosting Fargo South in a crucial game in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.

