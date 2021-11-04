Spunky, quick-witted Lois Brier, who resides at the SMP Health - St. Raphael—formerly known as the Sheyenne Care Center—is turning 102 years old on November 8th, and the Times-Record wants to send a special shoutout to this special woman. Lois, whose contributions to the community go far beyond the newspaper, has a special claim to “fame” at the Times-Record: she was the first woman to work here.
Born in 1919 to Chauncey and Olevea Piculell, Lois is a North Dakota gal through and through. She attended Valley City High School, and she spent her senior year as editor of the school newspaper. After graduating high school in 1938 Lois attended Valley City State, where she also worked on the college newspaper. Her first professional newspaper job was in Bismarck, but she wound up back in Valley City as American men shipped out to battle during World War II.
Read the full story in your Thursday, November 4th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.