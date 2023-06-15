South Central Senior Golf Tour in full swing

The South Central Senior Golf Tour kicked off its season on May 8 at the Cottonwood Golf Course in Casselton with Valley City locals, Alex Bitz, Bob Matthews, Joe Lunde and Don Thompson, to name a few, playing in the Senior Tour.
Players over the age of 50 play twice a week during the season and the tour visits 17 golf courses around the region. The furthest east is the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton and the furthest west they go is the Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown. To the south they travel as far down as Ellendale to the Ellendale Golf Course and, for the first time this year, to the north, they head up to Hope to play the Hope Golf Course.
The tour has been in existence since 1986 by Ken Kaspari and his brother. Todd Thompson tells the Times-Record, “They started the tour because they could not get on the Red River Valley Senior Tour out of Fargo, so they decided to start one of their own.”
The number of players vary from week to week. At the most recent outing at the Lidgerwood Golf Course, they had around 80 golfers compete. Randy Buntrock, the clubhouse manager at Cottonwood Golf Course in Casselton, says the number of golfers range from 72 to 88 this year.
There are 31 dates on the schedule which runs from May 8th until September 20th.
Next week on Monday, the tour will be at Bois de Sioux in Wahpeton/Breckenridge, the only course that is in two states. And on Wednesday the tour stop will be at Dakota Winds in Wahpeton.
Congratulations to all golfers and watch for more details to come in your Times-Record.
