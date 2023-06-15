South Central Senior Golf Tour in full swing
Photo by Todd Thompson

The South Central Senior Golf Tour kicked off its season on May 8 at the Cottonwood Golf Course in Casselton with Valley City locals, Alex Bitz, Bob Matthews, Joe Lunde and Don Thompson, to name a few, playing in the Senior Tour.

Players over the age of 50 play twice a week during the season and the tour visits 17 golf courses around the region. The furthest east is the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton and the furthest west they go is the Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown. To the south they travel as far down as Ellendale to the Ellendale Golf Course and, for the first time this year, to the north, they head up to Hope to play the Hope Golf Course.

