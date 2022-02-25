The Sons of Norway’s Hjemdahl Lodge donated funds to the Barnes County Food Pantry, Barnes County Museum and the Nome Schoolhouse recently.
“We greatly appreciate the donation from Sons of Norway and the many other people who donated to us throughout the year and especially around the holidays,” Lisa Johnson of the Barnes County Food Pantry said. “It allows us to give out a food basket to people in need in all areas of our community.”
The Sons of Norway donated $250 to the Food Pantry and to the museum.
Wes Anderson of the Barnes County Historical Museum, which used to host Sons of Norway events, said:
