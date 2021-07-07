The 25th Annual Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby, with Central Avenue as racers’ track, was held on Saturday, June 5, this year. The youngsters participated in two divisions: stock and superstock. Each year, the champion in each division in Valley City advances to the All-American Soap Box Derby held in Akron, OH, in July.This year’s All-American event kicks off on July 20th, which means the SVSBD 2021 stock champion Rylee Berg, 8, and 2021 superstock champion Veronica Remick, 13, both of Valley City, are headed there soon. Berg will represent John Deere Seeding Group in the All-American stock division, while Remick will represent the Valley City Lions Club in superstock.
To raise funds for their champions’ trip to Akron this month, the Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby is hosting a free-will donation spaghetti feed at the Valley City Eagles on July 12th from 5-7 p.m.
