The Soap Box Derby continues to be an organization with a mission “to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition.” More than 100 racing districts, including our local Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby, conduct sanctioned races throughout the world. Each district champion qualifies for the annual World Championship race at the Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.
The 2021 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby race will be held on Central Avenue, Valley City, on June 5th, 2021.
