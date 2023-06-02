The 27th Annual Soap Box Derby is set for Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Valley City.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Pits open for cars to be worked on
Returning Racers 5-9 p.m. Inspection for First Time Racers Cars REQUIRED to be inspected on this date. (Out of town/state racers)
Picnic for drivers and families at 6 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting (required to attend) at 6:30 p.m.
SVSBD Membership Meeting at 7 p.m.
*Any racer from out of town will be allowed to go through inspection Friday following the picnic/meeting.
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 a.m., Group Picture and 8-9 a.m. Driver Trial Runs
9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies
9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Derby Racing
The Times-Record looks forward to the upcoming event and wishes all racers good luck!
History of the Soap Box Derby
The Soap Box Derby continues to be an organization with a mission “to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition.” More than 100 racing districts, including our local Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby, conduct sanctioned races throughout the world. Each district champion qualifies for the annual World Championship race at the Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.
Local businesses and Valley City Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host a local race in 1995, and the Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby was officially formed in 2012.
As part of the international organization, local volunteers have continued the tradition of Soap Box Derby racing in Valley City, giving area youth a place to cultivate leadership, honesty, innovation and a sense of community commitment while having wholesome fun in competition.
The annual Valley City race features the Stock Division and Super Stock Division, whose champions head to represent the region at the Akron Championship in July. Local businesses sponsor young drivers as they design, build, modify and race in their own cars.
Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby is unique to the region, as the closest race locations outside of Valley City are hundreds of miles away in Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin. Because of this, the annual race in Valley City draws participants and their families from areas like Minnesota, South Dakota and southern Manitoba, bringing together fans who are eager to cheer on young racers while enjoying our beautiful city.
This summer’s Valley City race is at the forefront of participants’ and organizers’ minds, and we want it to be on your mind, too. The Soap Box Derby organization’s mission and how positively it impacts communities all over the world is something worth remembering, and it’s been that way since the beginning.
In 1933, Newsman Myron Scott came upon a group of boys who had built homemade cars to race in their Dayton, Ohio, neighborhood. The boys’ ingenuity and friendly competition inspired Scott to take a proposal to Chevrolet, hoping to get sponsorship to spread such an event like this as a national program. Chevrolet agreed, and the All-American Soap Box Derby was born.
The very first race was in Dayton in 1934, then moving to Akron in 1935 for a race on which international media attention focused—not because of the event, but because of a “mishap” during the race (famous radio personality Graham McNamee was hit by a wayward race car). A permanent track for the Soap Box Derby races was built in Akron the next year, and the event continued for the next two years. Though the onset of World War II brought the race to a four-year hiatus, it came back on the scene in 1946 and has continued ever since.
The Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby Club is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition. The event is designed to be a family experience in building and working on a car together, competitive racing and having fun