With the fresh fallen snow outdoor enthusiasts’ are geared up and ready to hit the trails but before you go we all need a bit of a reminder about snowmobile safety — whether or not we’re on one.
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, whose motto is Ride Safe and Ride Smart, has requirements to meet for those who wish to be tearing up the snow. All snowmobilers must be certified to ride, making it safer for themselves and others.
