December snowfall brings opening of snowmobile trails
Bismarck, ND – While a state-wide snowstorm in mid-December created treacherous travel and numerous closures, the resulting snowpack brings great snowmobiling conditions across North Dakota.
The 13 state snowmobile trails covering over 2,800 miles are maintained by members of Snowmobile North Dakota and are open now through April, as long as trails have at least four inches of packed snow.
To improve the experience and offer greater safety, snowmobile enthusiasts can download an interactive trail map and mobile app, called Snowmobile North Dakota. The app tracks trips, tracks current location on a trail using GPS, provides updates on trail conditions, offers locations of nearby amenities, and allows users to save and load itineraries. Users should note that the trail map indicates whether a trail is groomed, not whether it is open.
The mobile app was developed in partnership with the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and Snowmobile North Dakota. The basic version is free to download on both Apple and Android products and does not require data usage. More features are available by upgrading to the pro version.
The new interactive trail map is also available online via desktop computer for riders to learn more about what the state snowmobile trails have to offer. The online version includes the same trail status features and amenity icons as the mobile app, and also has a Plan Your Trip function providing turn-by-turn directions and total mileage from point A to point B as selected by the user. Online trail maps and current trail conditions can be found atwww.snowmobilend.org/.
North Dakota law requires youth ages 10 and older who do not have a valid driver’s license or permit to take a safety certification class. The safety certification class can be taken online at any time. More information can be found at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/recreation-programs/snowmobile/snowmobile-safety.
Snowmobiling Safety Tips
Riding attire is especially important for safety. People should wear a helmet at all times, use eye protection, and wear more than a few layers of clothing on each ride. Reflective clothing should always be worn at night, people must use the proper caution if when driving over ice, boots and gloves should be made of water resistant materials. It is important to know the conditions and the terrain before riding; things like hypothermia, frostbite and unexpected hidden obstacles can really put a damper on the fun. Riders are cautioned to do whatever they can to stay away from rivers and reservoirs, even if they appear to be frozen over. With the flooding this past fall and continuing fluctuations in dam outflows and river levels, ice can be extremely hazardous.
Remember, Snowmobilers: keep you machine in tip top shape, making sure you’re clean, mean snow machine won’t cause you problems out in the cold. ALWAYS cross roads at a right angle (stopping first to check for traffic, of course). Motorists should be aware of the presence of snowmobiles around roadways—look twice to make sure you don’t miss them.
Here’s something that’s important to remember for everyone this winter, especially those operating machinery and spending time outdoors: most states have laws prohibiting operation of machinery (including snowmobiles) while under the influence of alcohol. On top of that, the “warm” feeling that alcohol consumption might bring is only surface level. In fact, it expands blood vessels and reduces your ability to shiver, which the body does to keep you warm. Even though it might feel like it’s warming you up, it does nothing to increase body heat and leaves you more susceptible to hypothermia. Do NOT mix alcohol and snowmobiling/skiing/sledding/four wheeling and the like.
If you’re planning to hop on a snowmobile this winter, consider taking the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association’s Safe Riders! Pledge:
• I will never drink and ride a snowmobile.
• I will drive within the limits of my machine and my own abilities.
• I will obey the rules and laws of the state or province I am visiting.
• I will be careful when crossing roads, and always cross at a right angle to traffic.
• I will keep my machine in top shape and follow a pre-op check before each ride.
• I will wear appropriate clothing, including gloves, boots and a helmet with a visor.
• I will let family or friends know my planned route, my destination and my expected arrival time.
• I will treat the outdoors with respect. I will not litter or damage trees or other vegetation.
• I will respect other peoples’ property and rights, and lend a hand when I see someone in need.
• I will not snowmobile where prohibited.
Be sure and pick up your Times-Record Dec. 30-Jan. 1 Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.